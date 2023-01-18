Texas Tech track and field swept the first Big 12 Athletes of the Week awards of the 2023 season, as sprinters Courtney Lindsey and Rosemary Chukwuma were recognized for their performances in last weekend's Corky Classic.
In the 60 meter and 200 meter races, Lindsey took home third and first-place finishes, respectively. In the 200, the graduate student posted a time of 20.41, a personal best for the indoor circuit.
Chukwuma broke her own program record for the 60 meter twice at the Corky Classic, achieving a record-breaking time of 7.11 in the first round and a 7.13 time in her final run. Both times led her respective group.
The duo returns to the same facility (Sports Performance Center) this Friday for the Red Raider Open.
