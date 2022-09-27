Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the season on Monday, relocating from their usual training facility at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center to practice in front of the media at the United Supermarkets Arena.
“Christmas morning. First day of school. That’s how it feels,” senior guard De’Vion Harmon said after the roughly hour-long practice. “We’re having fun, the first day is always good but you gotta put days together. We’ve got a little over a month until our first game so time is almost up.”
One of 11 newcomers to the roster in Mark Adams’ second season as a head coach, Harmon is the sole player joining the Red Raiders with prior experience playing in the Big 12.
A Texas native, Harmon transferred to Tech after playing at Oregon last season and spending the previous two at Oklahoma University. Harmon jokingly referenced not enjoying his time in Lubbock as a Big 12 rival.
“I took a couple L’s in here but I plan on getting a lot of wins here as well,” Harmon said.
Harmon’s experience will likely prove to be valuable, assuming a natural leadership position as the team’s oldest guard.
35 steals as in his first year at Oklahoma were enough to place him No. 9 in program history among freshmen, according to SoonerSports. Three seasons later, Harmon was one of the loudest voices heard in practice on defensive drills.
Harmon was asked about making the transition to a defense designed by head coach Mark Adams.
“You better be in shape, that’s all I gotta tell you.” Harmon said. “It’s been weeks, months of running and running and running to get in shape for this defense."
Senior forward Fardaws Aimaq also made sure his voice was heard — practice in a boot after suffering a foot injury during a workout early last week, according to Tech Athletics.
After practice, the Utah Valley transfer coming off back-to-back seasons as Western Athletic Conference Defensive player of the year said there is no set timetable for his return, but his outlook on the situation is month-to-month.
“It happens, it’s part of the game. I used this first day to kind of accept that,” Aimaq said. “Second day, bounce back and back in the gym … a lot of that just comes to how I approach the game of basketball.”
Aimaq and Harmon both recognized their responsibilities as leaders of this season’s squad, but both are limited in that regard as fresh faces.
The natural leader on the court was Tech’s only returning starter Kevin Obanor, coming off his second consecutive with three double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament.
Obanor said he started playing seven years ago, only two years before he began a four-year career at Oral Roberts University.
Obanor's last season at ORU featured 27 double-figure scoring outings in 28 games along with 24 games with 10 or more rebounds, according to Tech Athletics.
In his final season of eligibility, Obanor said the key to getting noticed at the next level is competing as much as he can.
“I know the work that I do will come out. The things I’ve done in the dark will come to light,” Obanor said. “I can only do so much so I just give it in God’s hands and of course lean on my teammates because I can’t do it on my own.”
Obanor started all 37 games last season, often alongside former Red Raider and current Miami Heat rookie Bryson Williams. A consistent leader last season, Williams showed his support by attending Monday’s open practice.
Obanor said Williams has just been one of his former teammates that he’s sought leadership advice from over the summer. He also said he spent time learning from professional players such as Tobias Harris and Patrick Beverly.
“I talked to all the players pretty much from last year, even to the NBA and that process,” Obanor said. “You always want to pick any and everybody’s brain just to see what they’re doing and putting it to your craft.”
The Red Raiders begin their season on Nov. 7 when they host the Northwestern State Demons at the United Supermarkets Arena and they’ll start conference play on Christmas Eve when they go to Fort Worth to take on Texas Christian University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.