In a series opener that saw three lead changes, the home plate umpire removed and a key Red Raider ejected, it was Texas Tech who prevailed with a come-from-behind 12-10 win over Sam Houston State Friday night at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Facing a 10-9 deficit entering the eighth inning, the Red Raiders recorded three straight RBI knocks from spot starter Zac Vooletich and pinch hitters Drew Woodcox and Dylan Maxcey to turn it into a 12-10 advantage. Woodcox's hit tied the game at 10, Vooletich's put the Red Raiders in front and Maxcey's single gave them some insurance.
Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Beckel closed it out with a scoreless ninth inning, earning his third career save in the process. The victory improved the Red Raiders to 31-15 on the season and 26-5 at home, while also marking their third straight non-conference win.
"It's a lot of guys picking each other up today," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "If you can get a college baseball team, I'm not saying we have, to get them to play 27 outs and to play nine innings, it's a lot more enjoyable."
The game started out less than ideal for Tadlock's club, as redshirt freshman third baseman and three-hole hitter Kevin Bazzell was ejected by home plate umpire Jason Milsap after aggressively protesting a borderline strike three call during his first at-bat of the game.
"There's a number of things within that game where you'd fundamentally like to do better, starting off with just staying in the game," Tadlock said with a chuckle. "There's gonna be bad things happen and you have to do everything you can to maintain your composure."
Milsap left the game in between the fifth inning due to sickness, resulting in a 10-minute suspension and three-man umpiring crew for the remainder of the night.
Bazzell's ejection paved the way for a big night for Ty Coleman, who replaced the third baseman the following inning. It was a seamless transition in the three-hole, as Coleman finished 3-4 with a bases-clearing, three-run double in the second inning while holding down the fort in the hot corner.
"It's hard to not write his name in the lineup every day and really we're fortunate that we didn't, because anytime you lose your three-hole hitter, you need somebody step in there and that's the one guy that has done that that's on our roster," Tadlock said of Coleman.
#TexasTech head coach Tim Tadlock on Ty Coleman, who batted 3-4 with three RBIs after being inserted to the three hole following Kevin Bazzell’s ejection. pic.twitter.com/ykkos7wWz9— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) May 6, 2023
Coleman and sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash drove in seven of Tech's 12 runs in the win. Kash followed Coleman's second-inning double with an RBI single, and later tied the game at nine with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth
The long ball marked No. 21 on the season for Kash, who moved into a third-place tie with Jace Jung on the program all-time single-season home run leaderboard. The dinger increased his Big 12-leading RBI total to 72.
The Red Raiders came back from a three-run deficit twice in the series opener. They trailed 3-0 in the top of the second before rattling off six runs in the bottom half, and fell behind 9-6 in the top of the sixth before tying the game on Kash's three-run homer.
The big innings were much-needed, as the Bearkats' offense was as advertised in the series opener. They scored in each of the first seven innings and tagged Tech starter Mason Molina for five earned runs, chasing the lefty out of the game after only 3.2 innings pitched.
A cast of six arms followed Molina out of the bullpen, though only right-handers Kyle Robinson and Josh Sanders went further than one inning. Tadlock reflected on the state of his pitching staff after a series of rocky outings.
"I do think it's a time of year where starters do get tired across the country and I do think hitters are in better rhythm and seeing the ball better," Tadlock said. "It's no big surprise that more than one guy goes out and just didn't have great command."
Junior lefty Derek Bridges was credited with the win despite throwing only one pitch, while SHSU reliever Braden Davis took home his fourth loss after surrendering the go-ahead run.
The Red Raiders will look to clinch the series tomorrow at 2 p.m.
