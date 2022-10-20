Texas Tech soccer notched its fifth straight victory with a 2-0 win against Baylor Thursday at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock. The victory over the Bears is the Red Raiders’ first since 2019, according to Tech Athletics.
The Bears crawled into west Texas with a losing record, sitting at 4-8-2 on the season, according to Baylor Athletics. Baylor has been unable to find its rhythm in Big 12 play, winning only two games in conference coming into the matchup.
Redshirt senior defender Sierra Jones and graduate student midfielder Charlotte Teeter were honored prior to kick off, with Thursday’s match being the pair's final home game as Red Raiders.
It was a patient start to the game from both sides, who only put up a combined three shots in the first half of play. The Red Raiders closest chance to score came in the 36th minute when freshman defender Kylie Bahr put up a shot that shaved the crossbar before falling out of bounds.
In the second 45 minutes of action, Tech ramped up its tempo on the offensive end of the pitch, putting up nine shots in the second half alone.
On the defensive end, a rare slip up from the Red Raider defense gave Baylor forward Olivia Mack a one-on-one with Tech senior goalkeeper Madison White, but Mack’s potential go-ahead shot sailed right of goal.
It took 78 minutes for the Red Raiders to break through the Baylor back line as Teeter lined up a shot from outside the box to give Tech the late advantage. Teeter’s shot gave her the sixth game-winning goal of her career, according to Tech Athletics.
Not to be outdone, junior forward Gisselle Kozarski netted a goal right before time expired to put the game on ice for the Red Raiders. The goal from Kozarski is her second of the season.
Up next for the Red Raiders is the regular season finale against TCU Thursday, Oct. 27 in Fort Worth. Tech’s matchup against the reigning conference champion is set for 7 p.m.
