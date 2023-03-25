Texas Tech women's basketball team saw its season come to an end Friday night in the Super 16 round of the WNIT, falling to the hosting Arkansas Razorbacks, 71-66, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The loss brought the Lady Raiders to a final record of 20-15, their first 20-win season since 2013.
Senior guard Bre'Amber Scott left her mark in her final collegiate game, totaling a game-high 28 points, her 11th 20-point game of the season. The Little Rock native poured in 18 points of her postseason high in the second half, including 12 in the final quarter.
Only one other Lady Raider scored double-digit points: graduate transfer Katie Ferrell, who dropped 12 points on 5-6 shooting, including a season-high two made three-pointers.
The Razorbacks were paced by Makayla Daniels' 21 points. The tandem of Daniels and guard Chrissy Carr simply couldn't be stopped down the stretch, as the duo combined for 17 points in the final 10 minutes.
In front of its home crowd, Arkansas sprinted out of the gates to a 15-0 lead just over five minutes into the game. The Lady Raiders chipped away, however, cutting their deficit down to six points at the end of the first quarter and even tying the game at 28 entering halftime.
Tech led for a large portion of the third quarter but a game-changing 10-0 run from the Razorbacks shifted the momentum near the end of the period. Despite shooting a modest 39 percent from the field, the Razorbacks executed offensively with 15 of their 20 made field goals coming off an assist.
A three-pointer from Tech senior Bryn Gerlich cut the Arkansas lead to two with 5:53 remaining, but it was the Daniels/Carr show from then on. The duo scored 12 of the Razorbacks' final 13 points as Arkansas pulled away for a 71-66 victory.
The Razorbacks will face another Big 12 foe in Kansas in the tournament quarterfinals Sunday at Paul Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.