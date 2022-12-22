The win streak for Texas Tech women's basketball reached double digits on Thursday, as the Lady Raiders defeated the University of California, Riverside 59-38 at United Supermarkets Arena. Tech scored the game's final nine points en route to its 10th straight victory.
The win moved the Lady Raiders 11-1, matching their win total from last season, when they finished 11-19, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders' second-leading scorer, true freshman Bailey Maupin, returned to the starting lineup against the Highlanders after coming off the bench in the team's previous two games. The change saw redshirt freshman Jasmine Shavers, who started the previous six games, return to a supporting role.
Tech never trailed against the Highlanders, jumping out to a 15-6 first-quarter lead. A slow second quarter, in which both offenses shoot 5-14 from the floor, kept the game within reach for the Highlanders.
The Lady Raiders continued their rough offensive stretch into the second half, as seven of their 22 total turnovers came in the period. The 22 giveaways was Tech's second most this season, trailing only the 23 they recorded Nov. 20 against Louisiana, according to Tech Athletics.
A layup from UC Riverside guard Paris Atchley cut the Texas Tech lead to six, but that would be closest the Highlanders would get for the remainder of the afternoon.
The Lady Raiders entered the final period holding onto a 37-29 lead, and they outscored the Highlanders 22-9 over the final 10 minutes to come away with the victory. Senior forward Bryn Gerlich and freshman guard Bailey Maupin each scored seven points in the quarter to lead the Tech offense.
Tech looks ahead to its final non-conference game, a Dec. 27 showdown against Mississippi Valley State, before continuing its home stretch into Big 12 play.
