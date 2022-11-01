Texas Tech women’s basketball competed in an exhibition game against the Midwestern State Mustangs Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders came out victorious by an over 30 point margin 84-50.
This marks the first contest in Lubbock for the Lady Raiders since March 6, when they took a 83-79 victory against TCU last season.
The first quarter was filled with runs, starting with an 8-0 run by the Lady Raiders. After a layup by senior forward Bryn Gerlich led to a Midwestern State timeout, the Mustangs responded with a 10-0 run of their own.
Despite giving up the run, Tech found themselves up at the end of the first half over the Mustangs 26-22. Sophomore guard Rhyle McKinney had 11 first-half points, shooting 4-7 from the field while also going 1-2 from three-point range.
Tech came out of the half with an emphasis on the three ball, shooting 5-7 from the perimeter in the third quarter. Tech was also able to go on a 15-0 run in the quarter which propelled them to a 21-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
Lady Raiders’ head coach Krista Gerlich touched on how the 15-0 run shaped the rest of the game for her team.
“Yeah, we talked to them at halftime about the first three minutes we're going to be really crucial … I liked the way we started the game,” Gerlich said. “We didn't have a lot of firepower to maintain it… I felt that our kids did a great job of coming out and lengthening that lead for us and giving us a little bit of breathing room.”
The Lady Raiders were in control for the rest of the game, ultimately winning the exhibition 84-50.
McKinney led the pack for the Lady Raiders, scoring 19 points. Freshman guard Bailey Maupin added 17 points on 4-11 shooting and shot 3-6 from the three-point line off the bench in her first collegiate contest.
McKinney spoke on Maupin’s performance and her early impact as a teammate.
“I expect nothing less from Bailey,” McKinney said. “She's a really great player and teammate. Anytime I'm on the floor with her, I feel so comfortable and she's somebody that I'm confident that she could get the buckets if we need them. What she did tonight was awesome, she's going to do a lot better.”
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be their season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
