The Texas Tech women’s basketball team returns to postseason action after a 10-year hiatus at 6 p.m. Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders will face the University of Texas at El Paso in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
Despite a first-round exit in the Big 12 Tournament, head coach Krista Gerlich and her team were one of 64 programs to make the NIT field, which was announced Sunday.
“I thought that this team could play in the postseason because we had a good mixture of things that I think it takes to get there," Gerlich said. "We had really good seniors that are hungry that really, really were playing with a lot of senior urgency, great leadership that really wanted to play in the postseason."
UTEP is a foe the Lady Raiders haven't seen since 1976. Now, Gerlich and UTEP head coach Kevin Baker, both former coaches together at West Texas A&M, will find themselves in a do-or-die tournament bout.
“I know his team is playing really hard. They're very defensive oriented, and (Baker) does a great job on defense and we have some of the same philosophies when it comes to that,” Gerlich said. ”I know that they will execute well and use their post play, and their guards are going to be athletic and be able to get to the hole.”
Tech enters the first round of WNIT with a 18-14 overall conference record, including a 13-6 record inside the USA.
The Lady Miners head to Lubbock with a 20-11 overall record and are 7-6 while on the road. This is UTEP’s third time participating in the WNIT; the Lady Miners hosted the championship game in 2014 and made the quarterfinals in 2016.
Senior forward Brynn Gerlich said though she and the team were disappointed to not get a bid in the NCAA Tournament, being a part of the WNIT is a step towards continued success for the Lady Raider program.
“I'm just really grateful that I get to keep learning and that I get to be a part of the team that gets us back to the postseason,” Brynn Gerlich said. “We are taking the right steps. We are putting in the work every day. I just think it validates everything that we're doing.”
Krista Gerlich echoed that same sentiment and said her team was not ready for their season to end.
“I think our kids, our seniors, particularly, they're just not ready to be done playing you know, I loved Bre's tweet that said 'I get to put my Texas Tech uniform on again' ... I think that's really important,” coach Gerlich said. “(The seniors have) brought so much to this program, and they really have helped us climb some mountains and overcome some obstacles to help us get this program going in the right direction.”
Another Opportunity to Put On That Texas Tech Uniform With My Sisters❤️❤️❤️!! Let’s Gooooooooo!!! https://t.co/q10qQdb8je— Bre (@BreamberS) March 13, 2023
With no other Tech Athletic event happening on Thursday, Gerlich said she hopes to see the arena packed with fans, supporting this piece of Tech history.
“I'm so excited for our fan base. I'm so excited for our program. I'm so excited for the Lady Raiders that came before us to be able to get back there and we just want to keep building and hopefully people will see that we are really on the rise,” Gerlich said.
