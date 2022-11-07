The Texas Tech Lady Raiders started its season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night where they came out victorious 69-49.
The Lady Raiders finished last season with an 11-19 overall record and a 4-14 record in conference play.
The first quarter started off slow for the Lady Raiders, shooting about 31 percent from the field on 4-13 shooting and also only making one three-pointer out of five attempts.
The Lady Raiders found their stride in the second quarter, shooting from almost 64 percent from the field on 7-11 shooting while also ending the half on a 10-0 run. The second quarter also showcased the Lady Raiders’ second unit.
Freshman guard Bailey Maupin, who put up 17 points off the bench in the team’s exhibition game against Midwestern State last Tuesday, came off the bench again and collected nine points along with three rebounds. Junior center Jazmaine Lewis also filled up the stat sheet for the Lady Raiders in the first half off the bench, scoring seven points while also contributing five rebounds with two of them being offensive rebounds.
Head coach Krista Gerlich spoke about the improved shooting and defense in the second quarter compared to the first quarter
“I thought that we played a lot more poised and got some easier buckets and we got to the free throw a lot in the second quarter a lot and were effective there,” Gerlich said. “I thought our kids settled down and just really started defending well.”
Tech continued right where they left off in the first half. The Lady Raiders shot almost 62 percent on 8-13 shooting. Two three-pointers were also made in the third quarter, both by senior forward Bryn Gerlich.
The Lady Raiders eventually came out with the win 69-49 that put the Lady Raiders 1-0 to start the season.
Junior center Jazmaine Lewis led the pack for the Red Raiders with 13 points and seven rebounds and was one of three Lady Raiders to put up double-digit points.
Sophomore guard Rhyle McKinney touched on the team’s scoring performance and how it impacted the win.
“I think it was a big factor in the win,” McKinney said. “That's something that I think other people got to respect because we have a lot of scorers on this team. We're confident on every player on this team . If you come off the bench or if you start like we're confident you could score and so I just knew going into this game everybody needed to get touches and that worked out for us."
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be the first game in the 2022 Preseason WNIT where they will face off against Jackson State in Lubbock at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
