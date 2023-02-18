Texas Tech women’s tennis split its doubleheader against Arizona and Kansas on Saturday at Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence, Kansas. The Lady Raiders overwhelmed Arizona in a 4-0 win, but lost their match against the hosting Jayhawks in similar fashion.
The Lady Raiders earned the doubles point on Friday, as junior Metka Komac and sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova claimed their match, 6-1, while fifth-year Olivia Peet and sophomore Cristina Tiglea shut out their opponents Midori Castillo-Meza and Reece Carter, 6-0.
On Saturday, Tech controlled singles play, as freshman Arina Oreshchenkova defeated Parker Fry in consecutive sets (6-0, 6-2). Tiglea and freshman Yekaterina Dmitrichenko rounded out the win, with Dmitrichenko winning 7-5, 6-4 and Tiglea 7-6, 6-1.
Tech couldn't finish the day taking a blowout loss to Kansas 4-0. After Kansas took the doubles point, Malkia Ngounoue defeated Peet (6-3, 6-2) Carmen Roxana Manu (6-2, 6-3) downed Komac (6-2, 6-3) and Maria Titova finished the job with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sayfetdinova.
Up next, the Lady Raiders will head to Montgomery, Alabama, next week to compete in the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.