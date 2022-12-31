The Texas Tech Lady Raiders opened their Big 12 slate Saturday afternoon against No.15 Iowa State but fell, 81-58. Going into the game, the Lady Raiders had won 11 straight games and had a loss since Nov. 15.
The first ten minutes of play featured constant back and forth action featuring four ties and three lead changes. However, that wouldn’t be the case in the following quarter.
Iowa State went on multiple runs in the second quarter which saw them pull away with a double digit lead. Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich received a technical foul late in the second quarter after an offensive rebound by Iowa State.
As the first half came to a close, the Lady Raiders found themselves down by 14 points. this was the first time this season the Lady Raiders were faced with being down at the half.
Although the third quarter featured both teams going back and forth, the final quarter of play saw the Lady Raiders make up ground on their deficit.
The Lady Raiders went on a 10-0 run to start out the fourth quarter that brought them within single digits for the first time since the second quarter. However, a technical foul called on senior guard Bre’Amber Scott amplified a 7-0 Cyclone run followed by another 8-0 run shortly thereafter. The Lady Raiders never recuperated as the Cyclones finished off with a 5-0 run and cruised to an 81-58 victory.
Scott led the game in scoring for the Lady Raiders with 18 points while also hauling in five rebounds.
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be their first game in the new year against Kansas. The game will take place Wednesday Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. in Lawrence, Kansas.
