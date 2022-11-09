After a loss to Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament last season, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders started their season on Monday, Nov. 7, where they took their first victory of the season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69-49.
Ahead of the season opener, Tech competed in an exhibition game against Midwestern State on Nov. 1, which they won 84-50.
Starting Nov. 15, the Lady Raiders will compete in a preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament. Their first two games will take place on back-to-back days in Lubbock against Jackson State and Colorado. Tech will travel to Lafayette, Louisiana, in their third and final game of the tournament where the Lady Raiders will take on Louisiana on Nov. 20.
Capping off the month of November, the Lady Raiders will make a quick pit stop in Nevada where they will participate in the Las Vegas Invitational.
The Lady Raiders will end the calendar year with seven straight home games before starting conference play on New Year’s Eve with an eighth straight contest at home against Iowa State.
Big 12 play was a struggle for the Lady Raiders last season, winning four conference games on their way to their 11-19 record.
Lady Raiders’ head coach Krista Gerlich spoke on the team’s attitude throughout the offseason and how her squad feels going into the upcoming season.
“There has definitely been a shift in our culture,’’ Gerlich said. “There’s been a shift in our standards, a shift in our work ethic, all those things. I think that the kids have done a good job of knowing that we’re recruiting to that and they’ve been very involved and engaged in not just our practices, but in our recruiting in our visits when we have recruits on campus.”
The new Lady Raiders are making their mark on the team. Sophomore guard Rhyle McKinney commented on the early impact of her teammate, freshman guard Bailey Maupin.
“I expect nothing less from Bailey,” McKinney said. “She’s a really great player and teammate. Anytime I’m on the floor with her, I feel so comfortable and she’s somebody that I’m confident that she could get the buckets if we need them.”
There are returning Lady Raiders that are finding themselves in new leadership roles going into the season. Senior center Ella Tofaeono spoke about how being out with an injury has affected her leadership skills off the court and also her relationship with assistant coach Plenette Pierson.
“It’s a bit of a different start to my senior year because I’ve been out,” Tofaeono said. “I’ve tried to learn as much as possible off the court, on the sidelines and on the baselines. I’ve tried to embrace that encouraging and vocal leader …. I’m learning something new every day, especially with coach (Pierson) being here now.”
After the Lady Raiders’ season debut, Gerlich said she has high hopes for her team going forward.
“The returners that we have no doubt now know what Lady Raider basketball is about,” Gerlich said. “They understand what the Big 12 is about. I think they know that they let some games slip away last year and so they’re ready to kind of redeem themselves ....”
