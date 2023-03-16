The Texas Tech women’s basketball team secured its first postseason win in 11 years with a 67-54 victory over University of Texas at El Paso Thursday evening at United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders are now advancing to the second round of the 2023 Women's National Invitation Tournament.
Tech came off the heels of a first-round exit in the Big 12 Tournament with a 79-69 loss to Kansas State, March 9.
Freshman guard Bailey Maupin paved the way for the Lady Raiders in the victory, scoring 17 points off the bench while also hauling in four rebounds.
Maupin spoke on her previous basketball experience and how it set her up for the collegiate postseason stage.
“I think all the basketball I got to play in high school and even in the summer helped me be more prepared,” Maupin said. “Coming here, but also, you know, I have all these great teammates around me that passed me the ball and I'm open and I do the same for them and we just played really well tonight.”
Tech got off to a hot start in the first quarter, scoring 25 points including 5-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Although the Miners shot 55.6 percent from the field in the first 10 minutes of play, the Lady Raiders put together a double-digit lead heading into the second quarter.
Shooting became a problem for the Lady Miners in the following quarter, shooting 30.8 percent from the field on 4-13 shooting. However, the Lady Raiders committed three turnovers in the last 2:18 of the half that allowed UTEP to outscore Tech in the second quarter 13-12. UTEP still found themselves down double-digits at halftime 37-26.
Despite UTEP shooting under 40 percent from the field to begin the final 20 minutes, the Lady Miners got within five points of the Tech lead at the 2:18 mark of the third quarter. The Lady Raiders answered with eight points in the final minute to bring their lead back up to nine points heading into the final quarter of play.
Although the Miners kept the game within single-digits, UTEP was unable to take over the lead giving Tech its first postseason win in over a decade 67-54.
Tech head coach Krista Gerlich spoke on the home crowd playing a factor in the victory.
“I mean, it's incredible,” Gerlich said. “When you have that many people in the stands yelling for you, it gives you extra adrenaline … It gives you just that encouragement and I just am so proud of Lady Raider Nation for showing up for us tonight and I encourage them to continue to show up.”
The Lady Raiders will go on to face the winner of the SMU versus Little Rock in the second round of the WNIT.
