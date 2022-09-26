Texas Tech women's basketball officially began preseason practice today in front of members of the local media at United Supermarkets Arena. Following the conclusion of their first practice of the year, Lady Raiders' head coach Krista Gerlich said she felt relieved to officially begin the preseason.
"It's an exciting day ... we've been practicing all summer and obviously had that trip to Greece, so we were trying to find ways to make it exciting to get to start full-time again," Gerlich said, who is in her third year as Tech's head coach. "I thought for our first practice back, going an extended period of time ... I thought the girls were excited to be out there."
Senior center Ella Tofaeono said the coaching staff tried to have the practice resemble a game-like situation as best they could.
"(I'm) very excited for the season to kick off," Tofaeono said. "The coaches do a really good job of trying to make it feel special, with the cheerleaders, Raider Red and the Matador Song playing in the background as we were coming out ... being in the arena again was really special."
The team's offseason was highlighted by a 10-day trip to Greece, where the Lady Raiders competed in three exhibition games against local teams. Gerlich said while her players received much-needed playing time on the trip, it was the off-the-court experience that she thought benefitted them the most.
"I think everybody got some great playing time ... they got to know one another, got to know each other on the court a little bit better," Gerlich said. "I felt like they got to win together so that that was really important that they learned how to win over there and saw themselves being successful."
The roster saw four additions from the transfer portal this offseason, including three upperclassmen. Gerlich said having players with Division I experience has become more important with the changing landscape of the NCAA.
"There's a big difference in a kid that's played in the Big 12, a kid that's played Division I basketball before, than (one) coming out of high school. You just don't have to wait for them to get physically ready," Gerlich said. "I think that stuff is invaluable and that's where you need to strategically use the transfer portal to help you get mature quicker."
Among the veteran transfers at Gerlich's disposal is a familiar face in graduate student Katie Ferrell. Ferrell, who transferred to Tech after spending four years at UT-Arlington, began her collegiate career playing for then-Lady Mavs' head coach Krista Gerlich in 2018.
Ferrell said Lubbock was was her preferred destination when she entered the transfer portal.
"I thought I was done playing basketball, honestly ... I decided kind of last second to go into the portal," Ferrell said. "There's no place I would have picked outside of Texas Tech (and) for Coach Gerlich ... just because I believe in her culture and what she brings to the team and what instills in her players."
The Lady Raiders' practice also came after the Big 12 announced its finalized conference schedule for each program. For Tech, the conference season begins with a home matchup against Iowa State, who have won 11 of its last 12 meetings with the Lady Raiders, according to Tech Athletics.
Gerlich said she feels her team is better-equipped to compete against conference opponents than in seasons past.
"Every game in the Big 12 is big ... you know you've got to come ready to play," Gerlich said. "I think there's going to be a lot of parity in our conference this year ... I think we've got the personnel that can match up with every team in the Big 12."
