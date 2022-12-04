Texas Tech women's basketball won its sixth straight game on Sunday, defeating the Incarnate Word Cardinals 66-48 at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders went into the game having beaten Alabama State in their last outing 91-56, while recording season highs in points, assists and field goals made in the process, according to Tech Athletics.
Although field goal shooting was a struggle for the Lady Raiders in the first ten minutes of play, they did shoot 12-13 on free throws in the quarter. The high number of trips to the line was not replicated in the following quarter, where the Lady Raiders did not record a free throw attempt.
The first half was highlighted by senior forward Bryn Gerlich and freshman guard Bailey Maupin, who scored eight points each in the first 20 minutes of play.
The start of the second half featured a 10-0 run by Incarnate Word that cut its deficit down to 18, though they eventually fell, 66-48.
The Lady Raiders had a season high 40 rebounds and tied their season high for steals with nine. They also scored 27 points off turnovers, which contributed to almost 41 percent of their total points for the game.
Lady Raiders’ head coach Krista Gerlich spoke on the tempo in which her team played in the victory.
“We certainly want our defense to create some offense for us,” Gerlich said. “I really didn't feel like we were playing at the pace that I wanted us to play at. I wanted to play a little bit faster today… I did think we were able to convert some turnovers into points and that's always good.”
Freshman guard Bailey Maupin led the pack for the Lady Raiders with 11 points while also hauling in eight rebounds. Senior forward Bryn Gerlich also reached the double-digit scoring column for the Lady Raiders, scoring 10 points.
Gerlich was also able to reach a career milestone of 500 career points in the win, according to Tech Athletics.
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be the third of an eight-game homestand, taking on Sam Houston State on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
