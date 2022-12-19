Texas Tech women's basketball won its ninth straight game with a 66-47 victory over McNeese State at United Supermarkets Arena Monday night. Senior guard Bre'Amber Scott notched her sixth game with double-digit points with a game-high 17 against the Cowgirls.
It was an unflattering game offensively, with both squads finishing under 40 percent from the field. The Lady Raiders' 7-19 night from the three-point line was the difference, outscoring the Cowgirls by 15 points in that department.
A layup from McNeese State guard Kaili Chamberlain gave the Cowgirls an early 6-4 lead, but that would be their last time in front as the Lady Raiders slowly pulled away. Though the Cowgirls kept their deficit within single digits for much of the first half, a 7-0 Tech run midway through the second quarter contributed to a 10-point halftime lead for Krista Gerlich's team.
Notably, grad transfer Katie Ferrell surpassed 500 career assists with a second-quarter dime to junior center Jazmaine Lewis, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders knocked a trio of three-pointers in each of the first two quarters, while the Cowgirls finished the first half 1-10 from deep. In her second straight game coming off the bench, true freshman Bailey Maupin led the way for Tech with nine points heading into the break.
While their three-point shooting cooled off in the second half, the Lady Raiders shot a 11-12 clip from the free throw line after attempting just one in the first 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the Cowgirls' offensive efficiency faltered in the second half, as they committed 10 turnovers and finished 8-24 from the field.
Tech guard Bre'Amber Scott scored seven of her game-high 17 points in the final quarter, five of which came from the free throw line. Since re-entering the Lady Raiders' rotation Nov. 16, Scott has recorded 10 or more points in six of her nine games played, according to Tech Athletics.
The 66-47 final gave the Lady Raiders their ninth straight win and improved them to 10-1 on the season, which is good enough for the second-best winning percentage in the Big 12.
Up next for Gerlich and Co. is a pair of home contests against the University of California, Riverside and Mississippi Valley State, respectively, before their conference opener against Iowa State Dec. 31 in Lubbock.
