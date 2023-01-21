Texas Tech women’s basketball faced off against the West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday afternoon. The Lady Raiders were not able to come away with the victory, losing 67-57.
Shooting was an issue for both teams to start out the game with neither the Lady Raiders nor the Mountaineers shooting above 40% in the first quarter. Additionally, the Lady Raiders gave away possession five times in the first 10 minutes of play.
It took the Lady Raiders over half of the second quarter to score their first field goal. Senior center Ella Tofaeono scored six points in the second quarter and led the Lady Raiders with eight first-half points. Tech also didn’t make a single three-pointer in the first half, shooting 0-9 from long range.
Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott scored seven points in the third quarter, including the first three-pointer of the game for the Tech. The Lady Raiders went on a 7-0 run in the closing minute of the fourth quarter that brought them within four points of the Mountaineer lead. West Virginia was able to match the Lady Raiders late game scoring spark 6-0, to secure their 67-57 victory.
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders overall record to 15-5 and their Big 12 record to 3-4. Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott, who led the Lady Raiders in scoring despite the loss, fell short of her sixth consecutive game of scoring 20 or more points, scoring 18 points.
Up next the Lady Raiders will return to the United Supermarkets Arena at 2 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 28 where they will face off against Baylor.
