The Texas Tech women’s basketball team lost its second straight game Tuesday evening, falling to No. 21 Kansas 77-59 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The matchup marked the first start for junior Jazmaine Lewis, who averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds a game going into the contest for the Lady Raiders, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders saw only two baskets made in the first ten minutes of play compared to Kansas’ 15. 11 of those 15 first quarter points for the Jayhawks were made by senior guard Holly Kersgieter, who also drained three three-pointers in the quarter, including a buzzer-beater to give the Jayhawks a 15-5 lead.
The Lady Raiders continued to struggle in the second quarter offensively, shooting 30.8% from the field in the quarter while only making four shots on 13 attempts. Fifth-year Katie Ferell scored the only three pointer in the first half for the Lady Raiders, which also marked her second made three-pointer of the season.
Shooting was not an issue for the Lady Raiders in the third quarter, as they shot 60% from the field while also making two out of three shots from three-point range. Jasmine Shavers, who was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the second time this season Tuesday, scored seven points in the quarter.
Despite senior guard Bre’Amber Scott’s 11 point fourth quarter, the Lady Raiders fell short to the Jayhawks 77-59 to drop to 12-3 and 0-2 in Big 12 play.
Scott led the game in scoring for the Lady Raiders and also achieved a double-double with 21 points while also reeling in 11 boards. Shavers also reached the double-digit column in scoring with 11 points.
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be a trip to Fort Worth, Texas as they will take on TCU Saturday Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.
