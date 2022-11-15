The Texas Tech Lady Raiders competed in their first match of the 2022 Preseason WNIT against Jackson State. Despite two double figure performances from the Lady Raiders, they lost the game 69-63 and suffered their first loss of the season
The game was the third match of the tournament overall. The first game was played on Sunday Nov. 12, with Jackson State falling to Colorado 77-53.
The second game of the tournament also took place at United Supermarkets Arena earlier Tuesday afternoon that saw Colorado defeat Louisiana 73-43.
The first quarter saw back-and-forth action for the entire first 10 minutes of play. However in the second quarter, the Lady Raiders started to pull away with the lead, leading by as many points as 10 in the first half.
With a little over six minutes left of the second quarter, Jackson State went on an 11-0 run that saw the Tigers take their first lead of the game, 31-29. The Lady Raiders eventually took the lead at the end of the half 33-31 on a last second layup by junior center Jazmaine Lewis.
The Tigers were able to take the lead again in the third quarter, and found themselves up 47-44 going into the final quarter of play. Jackson State never lost the lead in the fourth quarter and came out with a 69-63 victory, giving the Lady Raiders their first loss of the season.
Sophomore guard Rhyle McKinney led the game in scoring across both teams with 21 points. Freshman guard Bailey Maupin was the second leading scorer for the Lady Raiders career coming off the bench with 12 points.
Lady Raiders’ head coach Krista Gerlich on the impact of her team’s 5-21 perimeter shooting performance in the loss.
“Clearly we shot the ball pretty well against Corpus Christi,” Gerlich said. “I think that we can shoot it better than we did from the three point line. We certainly didn't knock them down early in the first half but we certainly found other ways to score and then late in the second half, we just we couldn't loosen it up , they started switching picks, which was fine, but when we had this up unless we just weren't getting them to go down. So we definitely need to knock them down. That's going to be a strength of ours and we are going to have to do a good job of making those count.”
The Lady Raiders will be back at it tomorrow evening where they will play their second game of their double-header against Colorado at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.