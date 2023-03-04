The Lady Raiders fell to No. 23 Iowa State 76-52 Saturday in their last regular season game at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. With this loss, the Lady Raiders will head into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Tournament as No.8 seed.
Freshman center Bailey Maupin led the Lady Raider squad with 10 points while senior guard Bre'Amber Scott and junior center Jazmain Lewis score eight points each.
The Lady Raiders started off the game with junior center Jazmaine Lewis going 3-3 inside the paint to give Tech the lead. This lead did not last long for Tech as the Cyclones responded and ended the first quarter up 16-13.
Continuing in the first half, Iowa State’s guards Ashley Joens and Emily Ryan each scored 12 points with five assists to silence the Lady Raiders. The Cyclones led significantly with rebounding, grabbing 22 compared to Tech’s 14.
Tech’s 11 turnovers caused a 9-0 run for Iowa State and a three minute 30 second scoring drought for Tech. This scoring drought became a reoccurrence for the Lady Raiders, forcing the team to trail by 19 points by the end of the first half.
The Cyclones continued their momentum and in the first four minutes of the second half, both teams combined 10 fouls, putting both teams in the bonus. Tech scored 16 points off of turnovers, but the Cyclones’ dominant performance left Tech struggling to come back.
Throughout the game, Tech’s shooting struggle continued with a low efficiency of 30 percent from the field. Tech took 57 shots from the field, but couldn't get the points to fall, making 17 FGs.
Ashley Joens of Iowa State put up 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Cyclones to victory. This is Joens’ 62nd double-double, which is more than any other Lady Cyclone in history.
The Lady Raiders finishes their regular season with a 18-13 record and 6-12 in Big 12 play.
The Lady Raiders finished the regular season as the 8th seed and are now headed to Kansas City to play Kansas State at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship Tournament. The Lady Raiders will play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and will be available to watch for ESPN+ subscribers.
(0) comments
