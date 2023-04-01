The No. 33 Texas Tech women’s tennis team took down No. 40 Baylor, 4-3, Friday at McLeod Tennis Center. The win improved the Red Raiders to a 6-1 at home and 3-2 in conference play.
Doubles play was crucial for both teams, but Tech came out and took the lead over the Bears with two straight victories. Tech’s dynamic duo of junior Metka Komac and sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova snagged the first win, 6-2, over Baylor’s Paula Baranano and Daniella Dimitrov.
Soon after, Tech’s fifth-year senior Olivia Peet and sophomore Cristina Tiglea defeated Baylor’s Isabella Harvision and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-4, and clinched the doubles point.
In singles play, Peet gained the second point for Tech after she beat Baylor’s Alina Shcerbinia 6-2, 6-3 at court one. At court two, Sayfetdinova racked up another point and gave Tech a 3-0 lead with a win against Sahdiieva, 6-2, 6-2.
Komac, who ranks No. 50 in singles play, punched in another point and defeated Dimitrov, 6-3, 7-6 at court five.
Just as Tech was expanding its lead against the Bears, Baylor answered back anf got on the scoreboard with three straight wins. At court three, Tiglea fell to Baylor’s Harvision 6-2, 6-4, 1-0 (10), while freshman Yekaterina Dmitrichenko was defeated by Baranano 7-5, 7-6, 1-0 (12) at court four shortly after.
Baylor persevered once again to end the day, as Danielle Tuhten won over Tech’s Arina Oreshchenkova 6-2, 6-4, 6-3, but it was Tech who walked away with a slim 4-3 victory.
Tech heads back to the courts as they take on No. 9 Texas at McLeod Tennis Center on Sunday at noon.
