Texas Tech women's tennis won its first match in nearly three weeks on Friday, as the Lady Raiders swept UC Santa Barbara, 4-0, at the Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence, Kansas. The Lady Raiders benefitted from multiple forfeits from the Gauchos in the victory.
The Lady Raiders made quick work of the Gauchos in doubles play, as they were gifted a win on court three after UC Santa Barbara forfeited due to not carrying enough players.
Sophomore Cristina Tiglea and fifth-year senior Olivia Peet finished the job, as the duo defeated Marta Gonzalez Ballbe and Valentina Khrebtova, 6-2, on court two to hand the doubles point to Tech.
Tech increased its lead to 3-0 after UC Santa Barbara was forced to forfeit two points in singles play for the aforementioned reason. Freshman Yekaterina Dmitrichenko earned the match-clinching point with a decisive 6-0, 6-1 win over Gonzalez Ballbe on court four.
The unfinished singles matches were highlighted by Peet's bout with No. 43 Amelia Honer. Honer took the first set, 6-0, before Peet stormed back with a 6-0 set two win of her own. Honer jumped out 1-0 in the decisive third set before the match was called.
The Lady Raiders will return to the same courts on Saturday for a doubleheader against Arizona and Kansas, respectively.
