Texas Tech women’s basketball fell to 1-3 in Big 12 play Wednesday night, losing to the Oklahoma Sooners 89-79 at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders went into the matchup having won their previous contest against TCU, 78-70. The road win also served as the Lady Raiders’ first win in Big 12 play this season.
A back-and-forth first quarter saw both teams put up 19 points in the first 10 minutes of play. With the Sooners looking to take the lead at the end of the first quarter, freshman guard Kilah Freelon hit a jumper right at the buzzer to tie up the game at 19.
The Lady Raiders shot 64.3 percent from the field, including a 4-6 three-point mark, to propel themselves to a 23-point second quarter. Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott scored nine of her 11-point first half points in the quarter.
The Lady Raiders were outscored by the Sooners, 24-19, in the third quarter. Senior forward Bryn Gerlich scored seven points in the quarter, as she ultimately finished with a season-high 18 points.
Led by a decisive 8-0 run, Oklahoma ran away with the game with a 27-point fourth quarter. The Sooners walked out of Lubbock with a 89-79 victory, as the loss dropped the Lady Raiders’ Big 12 record to 1-3 and overall record to 13-4.
Scott led the game in scoring across both teams with 23 points while also pulling in four rebounds. Gerlich and redshirt freshman Jasmine Shavers also went into the double-digit scoring column with Gerlich scoring 18 points and Shavers scoring 12.
Lady Raiders’ head coach Krista Gerlich said the underclassmen on her team are adjusting well to Big 12 play.
“They're coming along”, Gerlich said. “I think they're recognizing that it's a different level and it's a different style, the effort and the focus on just what our game plan is and how important our scout is … I think they're just learning everyday that it's a grind and that they've really got to be focused on what our attack and our strategy is.”
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be a trip to Manhattan, Kansas where they will take on Kansas State Saturday Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.