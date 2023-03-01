The Texas Tech women’s basketball team came out victorious over TCU 66-49 in their regular season home finale at United Supermarkets Arena. Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott led the game in scoring in her potential final home game for the Lady Raiders with 18 points.
Scott explained how much playing for Lady Raider nation means to her.
“It was life changing honestly,” Scott said. “It gave me so many opportunities to grow and just the whole fan base just continues to believe in us— supportive since day one ever since I've been here. And the staff here have just changed my life so much more than you'll ever know. And so I'm always grateful and appreciative for them and everything they have done for me.”
After the halftime break, the Horned Frogs narrowly outscored the Lady Raiders in the second half 31-29 including shooting 40 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes to Tech’s 35 percent.
Tech came out of the gates swinging to start the game. Junior center Jazmaine Lewis contributed to a 7-0 Lady Raider run in the first quarter. However, the Horned Frogs matched with a 5-0 run that gained them some momentum at the end of the first 10 minutes of play.
In the closing seconds of the first quarter, fifth-year forward Katie Ferrell took a hard hit and fell to the floor, but walked off under her own power.
Ferrell came back into the game later into the following quarter, scoring five points including a rare three-pointer. This was attributed to a 15-4 run built by the Lady Raiders during the second quarter, propelling Tech to a 37-18 lead at the half.
TCU was unable to make the game competitive in the final 20 minutes despite outsourcing Tech in the second half. The Lady Raiders went on a 6-0 run in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, giving them the win over the Horned Frogs 66-49, improving their record to 6-11 in conference play.
In addition to Scott’s 18 point performance, junior center Jazmaine Lewis and freshman guard Bailey Maupin also made it into the double-digit scoring column, each scoring 10 points.
Tech head coach Krista Gerlich spoke on Maupin’s offensive output in addition to her defensive efforts in the win.
I thought tonight she played with great defensive intensity and therefore it makes her offense so much better,” Gerlich said. “We need her offense. So it was good for her to be able to play that type of defense too”
The Lady Raiders will travel to Ames, Iowa where they will take on Iowa State to finish out their regular season slate Saturday.
