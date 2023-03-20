The Texas Tech women’s basketball advanced to the third round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament Monday night with a 61-49 win over the SMU Mustangs at United Supermarkets Arena. The victory secured the Lady Raiders’ first multi-win postseason since 2011-12.
Freshman guard Bailey Maupin led the way for Tech in the victory, putting up 21 points off of the bench and hauling in three rebounds.
Maupin spoke on what the victory means going forward into the next round of the WNIT.
“Right now we just want to extend our season,” Maupin said. “We want to keep playing together. We want to keep playing for all the people that are sitting in the crowd that come to watch us … it's not the tournament that we want to be in but we all understand that there's steps that you have to go through to get to (the NCAA Tournament).”
Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott attributed to the Lady Raiders’ hot start, providing seven points in the opening 10 minutes of action. Tech sprung out to a 7-0 run and led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Maupin sparked more momentum for the Lady Raiders, giving them their first double-digit lead of the game by converting a layup through contact at the 8:38 mark of the second quarter. Neither team was able to score for four minutes after Maupin’s layup and Tech remained composed for the remainder of the quarter, jumping out to a double-digit lead at the half.
SMU put up 13 unanswered points to begin the second half and took its first lead of the game at the 6:03 mark of the third quarter. Maupin scored the first points of the half for Tech with a jumper through contact which gave Tech the lead once again.
Despite the Mustangs out scoring Tech 18-12 in the third quarter, the Lady Raiders put together strings of buckets to put themselves back up by five heading into the final 10 minutes. Tech head coach Krista Gerlich spoke on the adversity her team faced in the third quarter.
"We took some seniors out in the third quarter, because they weren't executing how we wanted to execute and we had young kids that came in and stepped up and had to kind of weather the storm for them,” Gerlich said. “And that's actually a great opportunity for them and I kind of made a deliberate effort to do that thinking that these young kids need to learn how to weather this storm.”
Maupin’s eight-point fourth quarter effort propelled Tech to victory, 61-49. Scott and senior forward Bryn Gerlich also fought their way into the double-digit scoring column in the victory with 11 points from Scott and 10 from Gerlich.
The Lady Raiders will go up against Arkansas in the third round of the WNIT. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Little Rock.
