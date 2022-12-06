Texas Tech women’s basketball faced off against the Sam Houston State Bearkats Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena, and extended its win streak to seven games with a 68-55 victory.
Redshirt freshman Jasmine Shavers, who was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Nov. 28, almost reached the double-digit scoring column in the first quarter with eight points. Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott also put up five points in the first ten minutes of play for the Lady Raiders.
In the second quarter, the Lady Raiders went on a 9-0 run that started with five straight points from Scott. By the end of the first half, the Lady Raiders had three players in double-digit scoring in Scott, Shavers, and sophomore guard Rhyle McKinney.
Fifth year guard Katie Ferrell saw six minutes of action in the second quarter in her first Lady Raider appearance since the team’s season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Nov. 7.
Junior center Jazmaine Lewis put up seven points in the third quarter that made her the fourth Lady Raider in the game to achieve double-digit scoring.
The Lady Raiders didn’t let up the rest of the game and cruised towards a 68-55 win, their seventh straight.
Lewis led the game in scoring with a career-high 17 points to go along with seven boards.
Scott achieved her first career double-double in the victory, scoring 15 points and hauling in 10 rebounds.
Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich spoke on Scott’s performance.
“… I'm so happy to see her have some success in the statistical columns… I'm not sure she'd have a double-double if she wasn't playing the four at times, so that bode well for her today,” Gerlich said.
The Lady Raiders will have a week off then it’s back to action with a meeting with Oral Roberts on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at United Supermarkets Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
