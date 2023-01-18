Texas Tech women’s basketball faced off against the University of Texas Wednesday night, defeating the No. 25 ranked Longhorns for the third straight season 68-64. Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott led the Lady Raiders with —28points
The Lady Raiders came into the matchup having blown out Kansas State in their last outing. In the victory, Scott scored a career-high 37 points and also brought in a season-high of 11 rebounds.
A 31.3% shooting effort from the Lady Raiders in the first quarter saw them trailing for most of the first ten minutes of play. A quick four-point scoring surge by the Lady Raiders put them down by two points at the end of the first quarter after being down as many as six.
The second quarter of play saw Scott take the driver’s seat, as the senior scored 10 points in the period, including two three-pointers made. Scott finished the first half with 16 points and three rebounds.
The Lady Raiders went on a 7-0 run to start off the third quarter, putting them up by double-digits for the first time since tipoff. Scott nailed two three-pointers in the quarter as well, tallying up her three-pointers for the night to four. A buzzer-beater layup made by Longhorns’ junior forward DeYona Gaston narrowed down the Lady Raider deficit by the end of the third quarter.
A back-and-forth fourth quarter saw both teams trading baskets with each other for the majority of the final ten minutes of play. Freshman guard Kilah Freelon hit a jumper in crunch time that powered a 5-0 Tech run, as the Lady Raiders pulled out a narrow 68-64 win. The victory served as the first pair of back-to-back conference wins for the Lady Raiders this season and also improved their record to 15-4.
Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott recorded her fifth straight 20-point game in the victory, scoring 28 points and bringing in seven rebounds.
Freelon spoke on her crunch time shot and said it felt amazing.
“Honestly, it felt amazing knowing I have so much support from so many people and knowing that the work that I've been putting in to make these crazy shots and within this crowd is just an amazing feeling," Freelon said. “And just knowing that my team trusts me enough to let me shoot the shot is really great.”
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be a trip to Morgantown, West Virginia where they will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday at 12 p.m.
