The Texas Tech women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 11 games on Tuesday afternoon with a 68-45 victory against Mississippi Valley State. This game serves as the last non-conference victory for the Lady Raiders this season.
The win puts the Lady Raiders at a 12-1 record heading into Big 12 play, a win total they weren’t able to achieve all of last season when they finished with a 11-19 record.
Shooting wasn’t the Lady Raiders’ friend in the first 10 minutes of play with four shots made on 15 attempts. That wouldn’t be the case in the second quarter however, as the Lady Raiders scored 24 points and shot 47.6 percent from the field to close out the first half. The first 20 minutes of play were capitalized by senior forward Bryn Gerlich who put up 11 points while also making three baskets from the three-point line.
Freshman guard Bailey Maupin scored her first points of the game on a second chance layup after a missed three-point shot from Gerlich to start off the second half for the Lady Raiders. Redshirt freshman guard Jasmine Shavers matched her second quarter point total in the third quarter with five points.
Three-point shots continued to be a problem for the Lady Raiders in the final 10 minutes of play, shooting 2-11 from long distance in the fourth quarter. However, sophomore guard Saga Ukkonen put up seven points in the final quarter that propelled the Lady Raiders to their 68-45 victory.
Shavers led the game in scoring across both teams with 12 points. The Lady Raiders also had three other players in the double-digit scoring column. Gerlich finished the game with 11 points while senior center Ella Tofaeono and sophomore guard Rhyle McKinney both finished with 10 points.
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be their last game of an eight game homestand and their first Big 12 matchup of the season against No.15 ranked Iowa State. The game will take place on New Year’s Eve at 2 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.
