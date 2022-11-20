Texas Tech women’s basketball finished its run in the 2022 Preseason WNIT on Sunday afternoon with a 64-48 victory against Louisiana. The game also marked the first collegiate start for freshman guard Bailey Maupin.
The previous game for the Lady Raiders ended in an overtime win over Colorado, 86-85, led by a 22-point performance by sophomore guard Rhyle McKinney.
Shooting was a struggle for both teams in the first quarter with Louisiana shooting 14.3% from the field while the Lady Raiders shot 42.9%. Neither team made a three pointer in the first 10 minutes of play.
The Ragin’ Cajuns shooting struggle continued in the second quarter, only scoring two baskets and also giving up a 16-0 run to the Lady Raiders. Maupin knocked down a pair of threes in the quarter to increase her first half total to 10 points.
Despite a 7-0 run by Louisiana in the third quarter, the Lady Raiders shot 7-8 in the quarter, led by McKinney’s five points. Tech outscored the Ragin’ Cajuns 20-17 in the final 10 minutes to propel to a 64-48 victory.
Maupin led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 13 points, including three three-pointers and six made free throws.
Junior center Jazmaine Lewis and McKinney also had double digit point performances; Lewis finished with 12 points and McKinney with 10.
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be their first game in the Las Vegas Invitational against Middle Tennessee Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.