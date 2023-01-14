Texas Tech women’s basketball improved to 2-2 in Big 12 play Saturday afternoon, taking an 85-65 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Lady Raiders came into the matchup having lost their last contest against No. 19 ranked Oklahoma.
Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott and redshirt freshman guard Jasmine Shavers each scored eight points in the first quarter. Only two other field goals were made in the first 10 minutes of play for Tech that contributed to the Lady Raiders 20 point first quarter.
The second quarter was powered by a Lady Raider 15-2 run that resulted in an 18 point margin between the two teams. Scott and Shavers repeated their success that they had in the first quarter. Scott scored 10 points and Shavers scored nine points in the second quarter which put both of them right on the brink of the 20 point scoring margin going into halftime.
The Wildcats never found their groove in the second half, never cutting the lead down to single digits for the rest of the game. Scott’s 19 point and five rebound second half propelled the Lady Raiders to an 85-65 victory, improving their overall record to 14-4. Not only did the victory result in the Lady Raiders’ second conference win of the season, but it also served as their first victory in Manhattan, Kansas since 2015, according to Tech Athletics.
Scott achieved a double-double in the contest. She scored a new career high 37 points and also pulled down 11 rebounds. Shavers also finished the game in the 20 plus scoring column, scoring 26 points.
Kansas State’s senior guard Gabby Gregory, who led the Big 12 in total points scored and points per game, finished the game with 2 points which came by a pair of free throws. Gregory shot 0-7 from the field including 0-5 from three.
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be a return back to the United Supermarkets Arena where they will face off against Texas Wednesday Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
