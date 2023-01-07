The Texas Tech Lady Raiders squared off against the TCU Horned in Fort Worth on Saturday evening looking to get their first conference win of the season. The Lady Raiders went into the contest having lost their last matchup to Kansas, 77-59.
A back and forth first quarter saw the Lady Raiders go to the free throw line four times while also making all four attempts. They also buried two three-pointers on five attempts in the quarter. Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott contributed a total of 11 points by halftime with five in the first quarter and the rest in the second quarter.
The Lady Raiders out-rebounded the Horned Frogs in the second quarter despite being narrowly outscored by one point. Scott made one three pointer in the second quarter to TCU’s three.
Despite not having much success from the three point line in the third quarter, the Lady Raiders scored 20 points and shot 50 percent from the field on 16 shot attempts in the quarter.
The final quarter of play featured an uphill battle for both the Lady Raiders and the Horned Frogs as both teams scored over 20 points in the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter also saw multiple Lady Raider players get into deep foul trouble, fouling out and getting ejected from the game.
At the 2:52 mark of the final quarter of play, Scott got ejected after a technical foul was called on her that ended up with her being held back by arena personnel heading back to the Lady Raider locker room.
After the ejection was settled, the Lady Raiders went on to win the game 78-70, improving their overall record to 13-3 on the season which snapped their two game losing streak and also achieved their first win of the season in Big 12 play this season.
Despite being ejected late in the fourth quarter, Scott led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 20 points and also nabbed three boards. Senior forward Bryn Gerlich and Freshman guard Bailey Maupin were also in the double-digit scoring column for the Lady Raiders with Gerlich having 16 points and Maupin finishing with 14 points.
Up next for the Lady Raiders will be their second Big 12 home game of the season where they will take on the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners Wednesday at 7 p.m. in United Supermarkets Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.