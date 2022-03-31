On Tuesday, the Texas Tech women’s basketball team and head coach Krista Gerlich announced the addition of Ashley Chevalier, a freshman transfer from the University of Texas.
Having graduated in 2020, Chevalier was ranked No. 86 in her class by ESPNW HoopGurlz, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
In her senior year, the Chatsworth, California native averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 assists per game, leading the Sierra Canyon women’s basketball team to the No. 1 seed in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.
Additionally, Chevalier led her team as a junior to the 2019 California Open Division State Championships, going 33-1 overall that season, according to Tech Athletics.
At UT, Chevalier made 28 appearances and two starts, averaging 2.9 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent from the field, according to Tech Athletics. The guard also had three games with at least 10 points.
Chevalier will have three years of eligibility with the Lady Raiders, and will join the team later this summer, according to Tech Athletics. She joins Bailey Maupin, Tara Kessner and Kilah Freelon in the program’s 2022 recruiting class.
