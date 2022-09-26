Texas Tech women's tennis competed in the ITA Regional Tournament in Fort Worth over the weekend, with two Red Raiders making it all the way to the finals in the doubles draw.
On Friday, six Red Raiders came out victorious, led by fifth-seeded junior Metka Komac, who was credited with a win in both of her matches on the day. The first was due to a walkover, followed by a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rice's Marte Lambrecht to advance to the round of 16 in the main draw.
Behind Komac, the next highest seeded Red Raider was eighth-seeded freshman Yekaterina Dmitrichenko, who won her first-round match Incarnate Word’s Lauren Fulgenzi, 6-2, 6-3, before being eliminated a round later.
Sophomore Cristina Tiglea was also victorious in both of her first two singles matches, including a comeback win over UTSA’s Aleksandra Zlatarova to advance to the round of 16 in the tournament.
The only doubles pair competing in the tournament for the Red Raiders, Komac and Tiglea, had a strong showing in the tournament. First, the duo defeated SMU’s 13th-seeded Winslow Huth and teammate Meja Makoric, 8-4, before defeating sixth-seeded Marte Lambrecht and Allison Zipoli, 8-6, to advance to semifinals.
On the final day of the tournament, Komac and Tiglea fell in the regional finals to Incarnate Word’s Lauren and Brandelyn Fulgenzi in a super tiebreak, finishing in second place in the main doubles draw of the tournament.
Up next for the Red Raiders is the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C., beginning Oct. 1st.
