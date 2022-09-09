It's April 21, 2013. A baby-faced Patrick Mahomes takes to Twitter, posting a picture of him with former Texas Tech football head coach Kliff Kingsbury. In the photo, the two future NFL stars sport the guns up pose synonymous with the Red Raiders. Above it, five words make the announcement: "Just committed to Texas Tech!"
However, this commitment would change the careers of Mahomes and Kingsbury. The post was far from the simplicity of the one picture and five word caption. It was met by questions surrounding if Mahomes wanted to play football at all, and if Kingsbury would be the one to take the reins at Texas Tech.
Mahomes was tempted to give up the sport of football to focus on baseball, which he had grown up around all of his life. His father, Pat Mahomes, was a pitcher in the MLB for 11 years, charting out a career with multiple teams. Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, explained the story to Kansas City TV station WDAF.
"Before his junior year in high school, he came to me that summer wanting to quit football," Mahomes said to WDAF in 2020. "But I just said, 'You're going to regret it if you quit'."
After being convinced to stick with football, Mahomes put up 65 total touchdowns during his senior year of high school. Yet, despite the numbers and prototypical size, Mahomes received only three offers in high school. His first offer came on Jan. 11, 2013, from Texas Tech, who were just beginning the regime of Kingsbury.
When former head coach Tommy Tuberville announced his decision to Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt that he was leaving for Cincinnati, the Red Raiders were forced to go searching for a new head coach. Four days later on Dec. 12, 2012, they hired Texas A&M offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Kingsbury had found success at A&M, coordinating the offense led by eventual Heisman trophy winner Johnny Manziel. As a former Red Raider quarterback, Kingsbury was the rumored favorite for the position during the process due to both early accomplishments in coaching and ties to the university.
"He's prepared his whole life for this," Hocutt said about Kingsbury in an article from ESPN in 2012. "He's ready and I had no hesitation."
Upon getting hired, Kingsbury knew what he wanted: a mobile quarterback who could run his offense. This desire prompted less than a month later for the Red Raiders to provide Mahomes' first offer.
Other scouts and coaches were wary of Mahomes, questioning his commitment to the game due to his lack of throwing coaches and love for baseball. However, Kingsbury saw the quarterback in a different light, enamored by the size and raw talent that he brought to the table. On April 21, 2013, Kingsbury was able to bring that raw talent to Lubbock and secure the quarterback he wanted to run his offense.
Despite being the number one quarterback for Tech during Kingsbury's first recruiting cycle, Mahomes entered into his freshman year as the second-string behind sophomore quarterback Davis Webb. Webb had played in spurts during the previous season, filling in for starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after he sustained a leg injury midway through the year. Mayfield transferred out of the program to join the Oklahoma Sooners.
It was against Oklahoma on Sept. 25 that Mahomes would see his first action under Kingsbury. With Webb suffering an injury in the fourth quarter, Mahomes was thrusted into the spotlight, where his inexperience showed. Going just two for five with 20 yards and an interception, Mahomes failed to bring home a close game against the Sooners, losing 45-35.
Exactly one month later in a game against TCU, Davis Webb would go down again, this time for the season. For the first time in his career, Mahomes would be the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders, marking the beginning of the Mahomes/Kingsbury era.
“He’s young, so it’s not always pretty, but I think he has a knack for making plays,” Kingsbury said about Mahomes becoming the starter during a Texas Tech news conference in 2014. “It all moved very fast for him. He has to grow up quickly.”
Under Kingsbury, growing up quickly is exactly what Mahomes did. The quarterback went on to throw for 16 touchdowns to only four interceptions during the rest of the season, setting a Big 12 freshman record with 598 passing yards in a loss to No. 5 Baylor along the way.
The Red Raiders had their most successful season of the Mahomes/Kingsbury era the following season in 2015, going 7-5 on the regular season. However, it was the 2016 season that brought the most national attention to the pairing.
After a record-setting senior season that saw Mahomes break the record for most total yards in a single game against Oklahoma and lead the FBS in total yardage, he declared for the NFL draft where he was taken with the 10th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs.
After sitting for a year behind Kansas City starter Alex Smith, Mahomes exploded onto the scene during the 2018 season, throwing for 50 touchdowns and taking the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. It was this success by Mahomes that may have played a hand in Kingsbury landing a job as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after getting fired by Texas Tech in 2018.
In hindsight, some consider the Mahomes-Kingsbury era as underwhelming for Texas Tech. The future NFL MVP and playoff head coach put up a 13-19 record overall, with one winning season together. However, sometimes success goes beyond the numbers, as it was that era that has given Red Raider football noticeable representation in the NFL.
Now, five years after the duo played their last game together as Red Raiders, they will meet up once again under different circumstances: as opponents. On Sept. 11, the Arizona Cardinals will host the Kansas City Chiefs, marking the first time the two Texas Tech alumni have crossed paths since joining the NFL hierarchy.
In a matchup that will see the former student and mentor face off, the only thing more apparent than the preparation from both parties will be the connection that Kingsbury and Mahomes shared during their time in Lubbock.
“It’ll be surreal going against him,” Kingsbury said during an Arizona Cardinals news conference this past Monday. “It’ll be fun. It’ll be fun for Texas Tech people as well.”
