Texas Tech first baseman Gavin Kash launched home runs No. 18 and 19 in the sixth and eighth innings, leading the No. 16 Red Raiders to a 11-6 series-sweeping win over Grand Canyon Wednesday afternoon at Dan Law Field and Rip Griffin Park.
Kash has clubbed six homers in his last five games played, propelling him into sole position of sixth place in Tech's single-season home run list. His 19 home runs are tied with Jacksonville's Kris Armstrong for second in the nation, while his 66 RBIs trail only Jake Gelof of Virginia, who has 67.
"We're witnessing something special. All of us are," senior right fielder Zac Vooletich said of Kash. "It's really cool to see him do that, and it's even better that he's on our side."
Kash went 4-5 at the plate with five RBIs against the Antelopes. The sophomore first baseman kicked off his day with an RBI single off GCU starter Carson Ohl, who the Red Raiders chased out of the game after a three-run first inning.
Freshman center fielder Gage Harrelson put Tech in front with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first, which was followed by RBI knocks from redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell and Kash.
The Red Raiders extended their lead to five runs in the second inning, when senior designated hitter Ty Coleman doubled home leadoff man Nolen Hester and Harrelson followed with an RBI single the next at-bat.
Across two games, Tech outhit Grand Canyon 21-8, including a 13-3 advantage in the series finale. Kash led the way in the series finale with four hits, Vooletich followed with three hits and Hester tallied two hits in the win.
"Offensively, it's always hit and miss," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "I mean, really the way you base your success in that is 'Are you moving on the right pitch? Are you hitting it hard?' I think we had some guys make an effort to do that, that maybe didn't get any results."
Starter Zane Petty led Wednesday's defensive effort, tossing four no-hit innings and allowing three total base runners. He left the game with the Red Raiders in front, 5-1; the Antelopes scored an unearned run in the top of the third inning.
"Anytime a guy gets through four innings and doesn't give up a hit, (he's) usually throwing the ball pretty good," Tadlock said. "He's definitely gonna keep coming. He's a kid (that's) pretty diligent about what he does week-to-week. Excited about his future."
Junior right-hander Jase Lopez pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning in relief of Petty before fellow reliever Josh Sanders surrendered three runs in the sixth. Two runs went as earned; Grand Canyon centerfielder Homer Bush Jr. scored on second baseman Austin Green's team-leading 10th error of the year and Tech's third of the day.
Kash's first blast of the day in the bottom half erased all three Grand Canyon runs, and sophomore catcher Hudson White gave the Red Raiders additional insurance with a solo home run in the seventh inning, his sixth of the year.
Zach Yorke recorded the Antelopes' second hit of the day with a two-run homer off Brendan Girton in the top of the eighth, but the junior pitched a stress-free ninth to improve the Red Raiders to 23-4 inside their home ballpark.
Tech will return to the same diamond Friday when Baylor comes to Lubbock for a three-game set.
