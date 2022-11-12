Throughout the history of Texas Tech volleyball, athletes have forged memorable legacies in the scarlet and black. Whether it be Kelly Johnson, the all-time leader in kills for the Red Raiders with 1,925, or Amanda Dowdy, who esteemed herself as a competitor on the USA volleyball junior national olympic team to go along with multiple All-Big 12 first team nominations, becoming a volleyball great isn’t a task accomplished by those with tentative legs in the Hub City. However, one established member of the current Red Raider squad has built a resume made to withstand the standards of history in Lubbock.
Fifth-year middle blocker Brooke Kanas from New Braunfels has hit numerous career milestones this season, including surpassing 1,000 career kills. Kanas sits at sixth all-time in kills and seventh all-time in block assists, and is on pace to move into the top five in both categories at the end of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
On top of statistical accomplishments, Kanas has accumulated conference recognition throughout her five years, receiving an All-Big 12 second team nomination, All-Big 12 freshman team nomination and three All-Big 12 academic first team nominations.
Raised in a family that had two brothers play collegiate baseball and a dad who played pitcher for the New York Mets in the 1970s, Kanas was no stranger to athletic aspirations. The MBA graduate student said she dreamed of playing college volleyball her entire life.
“These opportunities that I got exceeded my expectations, and I loved getting to do it with all the teams that I’ve been here with and the coaches,” Kanas said. “Super grateful that I got to do it here with these people.”
Kanas has played under head volleyball coach Tony Graystone for her entire career. Graystone said that the former senior ace (top 250 volleyball recruit) has had a great career and is constantly talked about.
“The season she’s putting together right now is truly special,” Graystone said. “She’s really carrying us offensively and she’s been so solid. She’s in her fifth year for us as a starter and you’re going to hit milestones like that so it’s well deserved.”
Kanas's impact isn't just felt on the court, but in the locker room as well. Alongside other upperclassmen, she helps lead as a veteran of the roster.
"Karrington Jones and Brooke Kanas, those two just kept talking to me and even if it's going bad, they're like, I still trust you," junior setter Reese Rhodes said. "And so that's really nice to hear upperclassmen saying I trust you because I know that means I can get the job done."
Kanas has moved all over the court since her freshman season, shifting from a pin to right-side hitter and now middle-blocker in her fifth season. Graystone said he feels the middle is the best position Kanas has played at.
While individual accolades are in abundance for Kanas, her attitude and mentality are team-first and Tech oriented.
“I have to give credit to all the teammates I’ve had over these five years,” Kanas said. “Couldn’t have done this without any of them, the coaches helping me develop and supporting me through all that.”
