The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team defeated Kansas State 7-6 in walk-off fashion at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park to complete its sweep of Kansas State. The Red Raiders scored five of their seven runs in the final three innings to secure the comeback victory.
“It was fun. I really think that we enjoyed that game from start to finish,” Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said following the Red Raiders’ fourth walk off win of the season. “Just a classic college baseball game.”
After being shutout and limited to three hits in game two, the KSU offense tagged Tech starting pitcher Chase Hampton for three runs in the first three innings. Shortstop Nick Goodwin got the Wildcats on the board with a solo home run in the second, and catcher Jordan Mitchell made it a 2-0 game with a sacrifice fly to deep center field.
Hampton’s struggles with leadoff hitters continued the following inning after KSU centerfielder Dominic Johnson drilled a solo home run of his own. The solo shots were the sixth and seventh home runs Hampton has surrendered this season, according to Tech Athletics.
It was a 3-1 ballgame by the time freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina came in to relieve Hampton, after junior left fielder Zac Voolitech scored senior third baseman Parker Kelly on a sacrifice fly to shallow center field.
The Wildcats scored in each of the next two innings on Molina. Third baseman Kaelen Culpepper drilled an RBI double down the left field line in the fourth, and left fielder Dominic Hughes crossed home in the fifth on a passed ball that was scored as unearned.
Freshman first baseman Hudson White added a second run for Tech in the fourth on an RBI single that scored senior shortstop Kurt Wilson.
After Kansas State put five pitchers on the mound in game two, starting pitcher Connor McCullough gave the Wildcats length in the series finale, pitching 6.1 innings in his second-longest start of the season, according to K-State Athletics.
The Red Raiders knocked McCullough out of the game with a pair of RBI singles from junior catcher Cole Stilwell and junior designated hitter Ty Coleman. The RBIs temporarily cut the KSU lead to one until an eventful final inning resulted in four combined runs crossing the plate.
Goodwin recorded his second RBI of the game on a single to right field off Tech right-handed pitcher Shay Hartis that made it a 7-5 Kansas State lead.
After Tech found themselves at the top of its lineup in the bottom half of the inning, Vooletich sent the first pitch he saw from KSU reliever Blake Adams over the left field fence to again cut the lead to one. The home run was Vooletich’s first of the year, according to Tech Athletics.
Vooletich said he started preparing for his crucial at-bat while he was in left field the following frame.
“In the half inning before, I knew that I was going to lead off that inning and I knew that I’d have an opportunity to help us get started,” said Voolitech, who finished 2-4 with a pair of RBIs. “I was just telling myself ‘Just try to put a good swing on the ball and get on base and give my team a chance to win.”
Stilwell singled up the middle the very next at bat, bringing sophomore second baseman Jace Jung to the plate as the winning run. Jung delivered, smoking the eighth pitch of the at bat to the scoreboard in right-center field to give the Red Raiders their first Big 12 sweep since 2019, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung said he was aware of the drought coming into the contest.
“We knew that going into it that, you know, we wanted that sweep badly and wanted to get the curse off of us for Sunday (games)” Jung said. “We went to Kansas, thought we had it there. The grit of this team is unbelievable.”
The home run was Jung’s second of the series, in which he finished 2-11 with three RBIs.
Sophomore right-handed pitchers Josh Sanders and Shay Hartis and freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish combined to throw three innings out of the bullpen while surrendering one run.
All nine Tech starters recorded hits, with five posting multi-hit games.
The Red Raiders will look to ride the momentum of this series to Amarillo on Tuesday, where they will face off against another conference opponent in the Oklahoma Sooners.
