The No. 7 Texas Tech baseball team defeated the hosting Kansas Jayhawks 5-2 at Hoglund Park in Lawrence, Kansas. Sophomore second baseman delivered the go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to lead the Red Raiders to the Friday night win.
Junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Morris madhis sixth start of the season for the Red Raiders, his first since striking out seven in six innings of work in his Big 12 debut against No. 2 Texas.
Morris continued his first inning struggles, however, as the Jayhawks took an early lead with an RBI single from designated hitter Jack Hammond. The Colorado Mesa transfer has surrendered a first-inning run in three of his six starts this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Morris settled in to retire 13 of the next 14 Jayhawk batters before surrendering his second and final run of the day with an RBI triple off the bat of catcher Nolan Metcalf in the bottom of the sixth inning. He navigated through the next two innings to record the longest outing by a Red Raider this year with eight innings pitched, according to Tech Athletics.
Morris finished with a line of five hits, two earned runs, six strikeouts on a season-high 101 pitches thrown. Morris was credited with the win to improve to 3-0 this season.
The Tech offense was shut down for the first three innings by Kansas starter Daniel Hegarty, who no-hit the Red Raiders until junior first baseman Cole Stilwell doubled in the top of the fourth. Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung tied the game a batter later with a double of his own.
After entering the seventh inning down 2-1, the Red Raiders tacked on four in the inning to take their first lead of the night. Stilwell tied the game with a sacrifice fly that scored freshman catcher Hudson White.
With runners on the corners and two outs, Jung launched a three-run home run to the batter’s eye in dead center to give Tech a 5-2 lead. The long ball was Jung’s seventh of the year, tying senior third baseman Parker Kelly for most on the team, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders added three insurance runs in the ninth inning off Kansas reliever Kolby Dougan. After Dougan retired the first two batters he faced, the next four Red Raiders recorded hits, including a pair run-scoring extra-base hits. Stilwell drilled a solo home run for his third home run of the season to extend the lead to four, while senior shortstop Kurt Wilson plated two more with a bases-clearing double.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish closed the game for Tech, retiring the final three batters on nine pitches.
Jung finished game one 3-4 with four RBIs. The preseason Big 12 Player of the Year has hit 9-13 with 10 RBIs in his last three games, according to Tech Athletics.
The win improved the Red Raiders to 3-1 in conference play and 23-5 overall this season. The weekend series continues Saturday at 1 p.m.
