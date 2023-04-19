Texas Tech junior Terrence Jones was announced the Big 12 Athlete of the Week Wednesday afternoon. The Bahamian-born sprinter won the award two weeks ago, and now has added another to his standout season.
Jones traveled with the team to the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational last weekend in Florida, and clocked in a sub-10 second 100-meter dash (9.91), beating his own personal best and finishing first. With the time, Jones secured a world lead, the seventh-fastest time in NCAA history and the second-fastest in the school record book behind Divine Oduduru’s record of 9.86.
Jones also anchored Tech’s 4x100 relay that finished second last weekend. The team clocked in a time of 38.60 seconds, good enough for third in the nation behind LSU’s Texas Relays time of 38.51 seconds.
Jones and the Red Raiders will travel to Waco for this weekend's Michael Johnson Invitational, from Friday through Saturday.
