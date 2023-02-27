Following an NCAA-leading 6.48 second performance in the men’s 60 meter dash, junior Terrence Jones was recognized as National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Monday.
The Bahama native is the first male Tech athlete since Trey Culver in 2018 to be named M-F Athletic National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season.
Jones won the Big 12 title in the men’s 60 meter dash, contributing to the Texas Tech men’s track and field team’s Big 12 Indoor championship victory. The run was highlighted by Jones showboating the last 20 meters of his sprint.
Coming off of injury, the Big 12 meet was Jones’ first competition this season. Last season, Jones tied the collegiate record in the men’s 60 meter dash with a time of 6.45 seconds.
Jones will now look ahead to the National Indoor Championships on March 10-11 in Albuquerque.
