While Texas Tech Athletics is currently working on its largest facility investment in history, there will be two additional projects for Jones AT&T Stadium, which is set to introduce new LED lights and turf, the department announced Thursday.
The release stated that the additions will, "in best effort, be completed in time for the 2023 football season."
With a $200 million renovation already underway at Jones AT&T Stadium, Tech athletics is adding a combined $2.2 million into the project with the new additions.
The new lighting system will be designed by Musco, which uses Total Light Control technology that will let Tech utilize choreographed patterns designed to music during its pregame and in-game entertainment. Musco also has the ability to track ball flight using pinpoint lighting.
Tech last upgraded its field with a FieldTurf product that was installed before the 2017 season. This time, Tech contracted the services of Hellas for its next playing surface, which will install its Matrix Helix® turf.
The same turf is present in many NFL fields including the Star in Frisco and AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams), and Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders).
In addition to the plethora of projects Tech Athletics is working on, the Texas Tech System Board of Regents voted to expand the department’s budget for the ongoing south end zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project to just under $220 million, expanding the original budget by roughly $20 million.
