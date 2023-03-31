The Texas Tech softball team lost its Big 12 home opener against Iowa State Friday evening, 3-2, at Rocky Johnson Field. The loss dropped the Red Raiders to 0-4 in conference play after they were swept by No. 8 Texas last weekend.
“It's a long series, right,” Snider said. “Game one didn't go our way but we have an opportunity tomorrow to come out and we've seen their aces now, we've seen their (bullpen), so it is good for us so we can prep and get ready for tomorrow.”
Fifth-year outfielder Peyton Blythe got the Red Raiders off to a hot start in the first inning, striking an RBI single out to left field to give Tech an early lead. Tech continued its momentum in the following inning, scoring another run on a fielder’s choice from freshman catcher Kailey Wyckoff.
Fifth-year right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz got her ninth start of the season for the Red Raiders in the victory. Fritz managed to keep the Cyclones scoreless through the first two innings until Cyclones second baseman Kasey Simpson hammered a home run out to center field to put Iowa State on the board for the first time of the game.
Fritz pitched all eight innings in the loss and allowed eight hits on the night.
“She gave us everything tonight,” Snider said. “I was proud of her and how she commanded the strike zone and attacked their hitters ... they had one fall in and one more than we did so hopefully tomorrow we can change that luck."
Neither team was able to put together any more runs until the final inning. In the top of the final inning with two outs, the Cyclones capitalized on an error from the Tech outfield after a single from third baseman Ashley Minor, which scored the game-tying run.
The Red Raiders could not put together the game-winning run, sending the game into an eighth inning. Cyclones catcher Mikayla Ramos struck a crucial RBI double to give Iowa State their first lead of the night. Tech was not able to strike back in the bottom half and fell to Iowa State, 3-2.
The Red Raiders will be back in action tomorrow at 1 p.m. for the second game of the series.
