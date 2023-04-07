No. 31 Texas Tech women’s tennis team played its last home game of the season against No. 62 TCU Friday afternoon at McLeod Tennis Center, but the Lady Raiders suffered a close 4-3 loss to the Horned Frogs.
Tech who put itself in the lead with a strong display in doubles. Freshman Kate Dmitrichenko and junior Camryn Stepp took down TCU’s Tiphanie Lemaitre and Destinee Martins, 6-4, while junior Metka Komac and sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova clinched the doubles point after they defeated Helena Narmont and Yu-Chin Tsai, 6-3.
The Horned Frogs answered back with three points as the Lady Raiders fell behind. Martins dominated Komac, 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, while Tsai finished off Cristina Tiglea 6-4, 6-4.
Lemaitre extend TCU's lead with a win over fifth-year senior Olivia Peet, who celebrated her senior day against the Horned Frogs.
The Lady Raiders bounced back with their first win in singles play, as Sayfetdinova gained a victory against TCU’s Mercedes Aristegui, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Narmont clinched the win for TCU after she defeated freshman Andreea Lila, 6-4, 7 (7) - 6 (2), 6-3.
The Red Raiders will begin their road trip next Friday to play against West Virginia at 5 p.m.
