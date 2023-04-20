Almost 60 years ago, former Red Raider Dave Parks was selected No. 1 overall in the 1964 NFL draft, becoming one of only three wide receivers selected first overall in the draft.
As the 2023 NFL Draft nears, Tech athletes will have their chance of being selected to pursue their passion at the professional level.
One of the nation’s top draft prospects and Tech’s most highly-touted prospect going into the draft, edge rusher Tyree Wilson has the chance to be the highest Red Raider draft pick since the NFL - AFL merger in 1970. Wilson, who did not participate in the pro day as he recovers from a foot injury, said returning to Lubbock for his senior season was the best option for his career.
“Me and coach McGuire both knew that there was another level I can take,” Wilson said March 29 at Texas Tech Pro Day. “It was the best decision for me to come back and it’s paid off being able to be a player under him and help develop me and take my game to another level.”
Mock drafts from CBS Sports, SB Nation and NFL staff writers have Wilson projected to go inside the top 10 of the first round with the majority of major media outlets having him as the sixth or seventh overall pick.
While Wilson’s ticket to the pros is seemingly already punched, the rest of the Red Raider draft hopefuls are fighting for an opportunity to be signed by an NFL team.
Kicker Trey Wolff, who nailed a 60-yard field goal during Tech’s pro day, is looking ahead at his options other than the draft.
“I’ll be looking for local tryouts,” Wolff said. “I’ve been talking to some teams so hopefully I’ll be picked up.”
McGuire said the Tech football support team helps players prepare for the professional level.
“So we talked about it all the time, you got to be able to take notes in meetings, ask the coaches to check the players’ notes to make sure they're writing down and understanding. I think these guys have heard it and really are prepared to try to take that next step,” McGuire added.
While the coaching staff plays their role in propelling their athletes to success, the players themselves have found self-motivation to get them into the next phase of their careers.
Tech super-senior defensive back Adrian Frye, a Red Raider since 2017, said that ceasing his family’s financial worries motivate him to go pro.
“(My family) is kind of who I do it for first and foremost, just because it's been what we've talked about long nights and Saturday mornings and things like that,” Frye said.
“Next is the women in my family,” Frye added. “All of my sisters, my mom, my grandmother and my great grandmother, because I've seen them struggle since I was a kid and I just want to pretty much get my people out of a worrying state. No more stressing about bills and things like that and just showing them that we don't have to live the same way we’ve always lived.”
The draft begins on April 27 and will go through April 29. Live coverage can be found on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.
