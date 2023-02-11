For the second straight day, Texas Tech softball split its double-header in the Maverick Invitational, falling to Tulsa, 3-2, before defeating UT Arlington, 4-0. The Red Raiders’ day was highlighted by a no-hitter by sophomore Sage Hoover, who struck out five in seven scoreless innings against the Mavericks.
Against the Golden Hurricanes, the Red Raiders struck first in the first inning, as senior first baseman Ellie Bailey scored on a successful double-steal.
Tulsa took the lead in the bottom half, however, as infielder Celeste Wood brought home outfielder Haley Morgan with an RBI single, while senior infielder Imani Edwards Tulsa added a second run later in the inning with an RBI single of her own.
Fifth-year senior Makinzy Herzog tied the game in the top of the third inning with a solo home run to right-center field, her first long ball of the year. The score remained 2-2 until the fifth inning, when the Golden Hurricanes scored on an error by Tech first baseman Ellie Bailey. The score held the rest of the way, as Tulsa picked up the win, 3-2.
The Red Raiders picked back up against UT Arlington, with neither side scoring until Tech senior shortstop Abbie Orrick broke the stalemate with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning.
The Red Raiders expanded their lead to 3-0 at the top of the fifth inning with back-to-back hits from infielders Arriana Villa and Ellie Bailey, the latter of which brought senior shortstop Riley Love home.
Bailey padded the lead with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, while sophomore pitcher Sage Hoover shut down the Mavericks for the entire evening, pitching a complete-game no-hitter and leading the Red Raiders to a 4-0 victory.
At a 2-2 record on the season, the Red Raiders will close out their run at the Maverick Invitational Sunday against Tulsa, with first pitch set for 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.