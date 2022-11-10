As the 2022-2023 Texas Tech basketball season has begun non-conference play and conference matchups in the coming weeks, the hype from last year’s seasons is carrying over in hopes for similar victorious outcomes.
As Mark Adams’ first season as head coach with the men’s team began last year, love for him skyrocketed. Coming off the frustration of former head coach Chris Beard deciding to coach for in-state rival, the University of Texas, student support for Adams showed in high attendance and wide participation.
Adams turned down an offer to join Beard in Austin, noting Adams’ love for Lubbock and the Red Raider family. Tech fans welcomed him with open arms, promising the same level of support and attendance shown for the former head coach.
As the first few games of the 2021-2022 season began and the team proved it was just as formidable as it had been under Beard, fans poured into every game. Inside the United Supermarkets Arena, the crowd roared, danced and dressed up to make sure no opponent could come out on top in Lubbock.
Fans especially took notice that the team and Adams were serious when Tech upset No. 7 Kansas at home on Jan. 8, 75-67.
Then came the ending of No.1-ranked Baylor’s 21-game undefeated streak in Waco, showcasing game leader super-senior guard #25 Adonis Arms with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
Support culminated on Feb. 1, as UT came to Lubbock. In the days leading up to the big matchup, students lined up outside the doors of the arena with tents and sleeping bags to secure spots as close to the court as possible. As Texas buses pulled into the Hub City passion and vengeance for the Longhorns and Beard return filled the Tech community.
The game was a sellout, filling the stadium with 15,000 fans crying out for a Red Raider victory. Tech delivered the win, 77-64.
“I am appreciative of the way our players played and our fans, they were outstanding and just showed why we have the best fans in the country,” Adams said in a news conference following the game. “I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like that before.”
The environment of Tech support earned national notice through ESPN and other big sports networks. Videos of mass crowds swag surfin and erupting as opposing teams shot free throws went viral on social media platforms, garnering excitement for the team’s success all over the country.
Hector Hernandez, a third-year mechanical engineering student from Carrollton said attending the games last year ushered in an exciting and motivating environment.
“I believe Tech is very big in their basketball program,” Hernandez said. “Taking a look at last semester our support was one of the highest compared to any other school.”
The environment inside the USA resulted in 24 straight wins, a streak dating back to Feb 9, 2021.
Tech was back on the map after losing Beard in 2021, shedding their underdog status and becoming a team every opponent had to prepare to play.
In a news conference leading up to the 2022 March Madness tournament, #15 junior guard Kevin McCullar said the team only got better as the season progressed.
“[Coach Adams] has been preaching to us about being the hardest playing team every night,” McCullar said. “When we do that it gives us a chance to win, and that’s all you can do.”
In the same news conference, #0 senior forward Kevin Obanor spoke on the team’s togetherness.
“It’s all about embracing the moment its a family here at the end of the day,” Obanor said.
Obanor will be finishing his final college season at Tech this year while McCullar transferred to Kansas after briefly entering the NBA draft process.
Since Tech fell to Duke in the Sweet 16 on March 24, campus has been awaiting Adams’ return for his second season as head coach. Tickets have been going fast and students are preparing for cut-throat lines to get in.
“I will try my best to attend this year’s games, especially seeing how fun they were last year,” Hernandez said. “I believe the team has had a great impact towards the students as they receive us well and keep [attendance] interest with the student body as a whole.”
