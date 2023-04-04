Grant McCasland made his intentions clear Monday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena. Donning a salmon-colored jacket, with his wife CeCe and three children by his side, he addressed the public as the 19th men’s basketball head coach in Texas Tech history.
“I want to help us bring a national championship to Texas Tech,” McCasland said in front of donors, Tech head coaches and fans.
It had been four years to the day since the Red Raiders were seconds away from their first National Championship — they fell to Virginia in overtime, 85-77, in the 2019 title game. The program has changed plenty since then; then head Chris Beard bolted for Texas two years after the Final Four run, and his successor, Mark Adams, resigned after two seasons.
As far as athletic director Kirby Hocutt and his search committee — comprised of football head coach Joey McGuire, regent Dusty Womble and former Tech basketball player Norense Odiase — are concerned, McCasland is the one to lead the program back to April basketball.
“That is our destination, to be back at the Final Four,” Hocutt said during the introduction ceremony. “We expect this basketball program to be playing in late March and early April, and I know Coach McCasland has those same expectations that we do.”
McCasland has experience cutting down the nets. He’s less than a week removed from leading North Texas to its first National Invitational Tournament (NIT) championship, which capped off a record-breaking 31-7 season for the Mean Green.
The title also marked the end of McCasland’s six-year tenure in Denton, in which he compiled a 71-35 record.
“The blessing was when you leave on a win, which not many teams get to do, that's pretty awesome, right?,” McCasland said during his first media press conference. “Those guys were able to hug and celebrate and they were very supportive of the opportunity.”
Despite the bittersweet finale to the 2022-23 season — his ninth as a Division I head coach — it isn’t a new predicament for McCasland. After leading Arkansas State to its first 20-win season in program history, he accepted the North Texas job, where he proceeded to lead the Mean Green to their first College Basketball Invitational (CBI) title in 2018.
McCasland said he’ll lean on that experience as he prepares for his first Power Five head coaching opportunity.
“(I) just have experience in regards to the pace that’s required, and hopefully I've matured some and learned some errors that I need to improve on,” McCasland said, “but I'm really confident in our ability to to move this forward quickly in a way that everybody gets excited about legit winning games and playing in meaningful games next season.”
Compared to Adams’ first year, McCasland will have a much-more intact roster to work with during his inaugural campaign; eight players from the 2022-23 team (including midseason addition KyeRon Lindsay) were in attendance for their new coach’s introduction ceremony.
McCasland said he met with the remaining players when he arrived in Lubbock on Friday.
“The biggest thing I heard is they want to win. I think the expectation of the community and the expectation of the program … there's an expectation to win, and they wanted to get back to winning and playing in March,” McCasland said. “But they're also very complimentary on moving forward and how we can do it. I think that was the positive part to it. There’s a lot of hope in the locker room and excitement.”
McCasland’s first order of business will be to rejuvenate a program that is coming off its first NCAA Tournament absence since 2016-17.
