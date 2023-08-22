In a press conference ahead of Texas Tech volleyball’s Under Armour Challenge, Coach Graystone and Graduate player Caitlan Duggan reflected on the youth of the team and the volume of play in the first few weeks.
With the addition of four new transfers and seven freshmen in the offseason, veteran player Duggan shared how she has adjusted to the new teammates.
“In the past, we’ve had like maybe six people new every season. Our new personalities and the dynamic of the game, we have to adjust to each other, but honestly, we clicked really fast this summer,” Duggan said.
When talking about the young core of the team, Graystone referenced his young players have shown a lot of potential to fill into the starting lineup, specifically sophomore Brynn Williams.
After only starting two games last season, Graystone commented that he feels as if Williams continues on this path she could have a breakout year.
“She’s been the one in our gym every day that we look at and she’s a jaw-dropper. … Her jump is insane, how athletic she is. She’s in this place as an athlete where she’s still learning things about herself and surprising herself a little bit. It’s really cool because I think if you look at every player on our team, they think the world of her as an athlete.” Graystone said.
As a result of the new additions to the roster, Graystone is working to build a strong team culture through Tech’s loaded non-conference schedule to start the season.
“This is pretty intentional. We were throwing a lot of volleyball at our team. Over the first three weekends were playing nine matches in twelve days.” Graystone said. “When we have this many new players we just wanted to throw them right in, and to me the best way for a team to become a team is to go through some stuff together.”
Texas Tech volleyball starts their Under Armour Challenge on 11 a.m. Aug. 25 against Houston Christian in the United Supermarkets Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.