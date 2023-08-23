In a press conference ahead of Thursday’s matchup against Ball State, Texas Tech Soccer head coach Tom Stone previewed the upcoming game and the team’s structure from a tactical point of view.
Since the 2017 season (excluding the COVID-19 2020-21 season), the Big 12 soccer schedule has consisted of nine non-conference games and nine conference games for all members.
However, that scheduling format has been altered due to the introduction of four new Big 12 members. The conference schedule for the ongoing season consists of only eight non-conference games with 10 conference games.
Stone spoke on how the altered schedule may affect the team’s preparation as the season progresses. He claimed the reduced out-of-conference slate puts more emphasis on using those games as tune-ups for Big 12 play.
On the eve of Thursday’s 7 p.m. game, Stone had high praise for the Cardinals.
“They're very good, it's the unique thing about women’s soccer. Mid-major teams win the national championship,” Stone said. “There’s nobody in or outside the power five you can't take seriously. Ball State’s extremely well coached, love the staff, they take on everybody and anybody. They wear that with pride.”
Stone also addressed his team’s desired formation and the varying staples of play the Red Raiders have.
“We’re a 4-4-2 team for sure, no question,” Stone said. “We have secondary formations and third level formations depending on time and score, but our base formation is definitely 4-4-2.”
Although Tech may have a base formation they revolve around, Stone added there's room for fluidity within the system. Stone said the team will morph throughout the course of the game, one variation being the 4-2-3-1 formation.
When Tech plays a 4-2-3-1 formation, Stone gave insight as to who he prefers to play as the attacking midfielder behind junior forward Ashleigh Williams.
“There’s a few candidates, I think in a 4-2-3-1, it’s got to be Sam (Courtwright) right now. She’s our most dynamic, creative midfielder,” Stone said. “We've got some really good players who could fill that role, but I think Sam is the most suited for the 10 (attacking midfielder) right now.”
Courtwright, a freshman midfielder, has had a productive start to her Red Raider tenure, scoring in her first two outings against Denver and New Mexico.
Stone also talked about the width his fullbacks provide, which he says is an important component of his team’s setup.
One of the fullbacks Stone spoke about was senior defender Elise Anderson and her contribution to Tech’s fullback rotation, which was particularly effective in the team’s 5-0 win against New Mexico State.
“She’s (Anderson) fabulous, fast as lightning and it’s really tough to deal with Kylie (Bahr), Elise, and Macy (Blackburn) all in one game,” Stone said. “I’m sure somebody will do it and then we have to have other answers. We’re not putting all of our hopes on those three, but they’re weapons for us and Elise has been great.”
