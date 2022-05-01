Texas Tech’s Athletic Director Kirby Hoccut announced Sunday May 1 that head coach Sami Ward and her staff have been fired, effective immediately.
Ward was hired October 16, 2020 and has posted a 43–52 record since taking over for the Red Raiders.
The decision comes a day after the Red Raiders were swept by the University of Texas, Tech’s fourth series sweep loss of the season. The Red Raiders also have a combined eight wins in the Big 12 since Ward was hired in 2020.
"We believe it is in the best short and long-term interest for us to make a change at this time," Hocutt said in a Tech Athletic press release. "We have very high expectations for success in all our programs, and we believe we can be a prominent softball program."
The current Director of Operations for Tech Softball, Brooke Reed, will be the interim coach for the Big 12 championship May12-14. Reed has been the Director of Operations for Tech softball for nine seasons and previously a head coach herself. Reed will also be the first black softball head coach in Tech history.
Brandi Stuart, sport supervisor and Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director, will also help Reed during the Big 12 Championship. Stuart played softball at Florida State University from 2000-2003 and was recently inducted into their hall of fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.